Cedar Fair, L.P. : Citigroup réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|Recommandations des analystes sur CEDAR FAIR, L.P.
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
1 880 M
-
1 706 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
158 M
-
144 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
2 237 M
-
2 030 M
|PER 2023
|12,3x
|Rendement 2023
|2,93%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 094 M
2 094 M
1 900 M
|VE / CA 2023
|2,30x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,09x
|Nbr Employés
|4 400
|Flottant
|94,4%
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|40,79 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|52,78 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|29,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs