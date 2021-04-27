Connexion
Cegedim : 2021 - 27 AVRIL CA consolidé Présentation du Chiffre d'Affaires du T1 2021 En savoir plus

27/04/2021 | 18:43
2

Rebound started right after the first lockdown

4

© cegedim 2021

Q1 2021 Revenue up 1.0% like for like

5

© cegedim 2021

Disclaimer

Cegedim SA published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 16:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 509 M 615 M -
Résultat net 2021 18,7 M 22,6 M -
Dette nette 2021 225 M 271 M -
PER 2021 20,3x
Rendement 2021 0,63%
Capitalisation 375 M 452 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,18x
VE / CA 2022 1,10x
Nbr Employés 5 171
Flottant 45,5%
Graphique CEGEDIM
Durée : Période :
Cegedim : Graphique analyse technique Cegedim | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CEGEDIM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,53 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 27,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 14,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,75%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,29%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jean-Claude Labrune Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Debroise Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philippe Hamon Head-Research & Development
Jan-Eryk Umiastowski Chief Investment & Investor Relations Officer
Jean-Pierre Cassan Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CEGEDIM6.47%452
ORACLE CORPORATION15.89%214 823
SAP SE10.54%168 845
INTUIT INC.9.23%114 544
SERVICENOW, INC.1.60%109 661
DOCUSIGN, INC.5.43%45 596
