|
Cegedim : 2021 - 27 AVRIL CA consolidé Présentation du Chiffre d'Affaires du T1 2021 En savoir plus
Rebound started right after the first lockdown
Q1 2021 Revenue up 1.0% like for like
Disclaimer
Cegedim SA published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 16:42:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur CEGEDIM
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur CEGEDIM
|19/03
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Air Liquide, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Valeo, Michel..
|
|2020
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Airbus, Cegedim, Kone, Lindt, Qiagen, Rexel, TUI, Vo..
|
|2020
|En bourse, pas de promos sur les indices
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
509 M
615 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
18,7 M
22,6 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
225 M
271 M
-
|PER 2021
|20,3x
|Rendement 2021
|0,63%
|
|Capitalisation
|
375 M
452 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,18x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,10x
|Nbr Employés
|5 171
|Flottant
|45,5%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CEGEDIM
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
29,53 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
27,15 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
14,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
8,75%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
1,29%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs