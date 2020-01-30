Fonds positionnés sur CEGEDIM Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Quaero Capital Smaller Eurp Coms A-EUR NON 3.00% 38.00% 3.37M EUR









Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage I've got the Powell Graphique CEGEDIM Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 29,90 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 25,60 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,5% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,8% Ecart / Objectif Bas 13,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) CEGEDIM 0.39% 434 ORACLE CORPORATION -2.03% 185 680 SAP SE -2.52% 152 699 INTUIT INC. -1.69% 101 759 SERVICENOW INC. -4.53% 99 751 DOCUSIGN, INC. 9.82% 44 593