    CE   US1508701034

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:45 21/06/2022
124.15 USD   +1.34%
16/06CELANESE CORPORATION : Jefferies & Co. n'est plus acheteur
ZM
26/05Celanese augmente les prix de certains produits intermédiaires d'acétyle
MT
18/05CELANESE CORPORATION : Piper Sandler conserve son opinion négative
ZM
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Celanese Corporation : Alembic Global reste à l'achat

21/06/2022 | 21:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CELANESE CORPORATION
Recommandations des analystes sur CELANESE CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 9 401 M - 8 907 M
Résultat net 2022 1 867 M - 1 769 M
Dette nette 2022 5 843 M - 5 536 M
PER 2022 7,07x
Rendement 2022 2,26%
Capitalisation 13 268 M 13 268 M 12 570 M
VE / CA 2022 2,03x
VE / CA 2023 1,67x
Nbr Employés 8 529
Flottant 63,5%
Graphique CELANESE CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Celanese Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Celanese Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CELANESE CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Clôture 122,50 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 180,05 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 47,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Lori J. Ryerkerk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Jay V. Ihlenfeld Independent Director
Edward G. Galante Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION-27.11%13 268
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-11.90%81 712
AIR LIQUIDE-8.42%69 949
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.92%43 630
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-2.71%29 398
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-0.95%28 491