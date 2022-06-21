|
Celanese Corporation : Alembic Global reste à l'achat
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
9 401 M
-
8 907 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 867 M
-
1 769 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
5 843 M
-
5 536 M
|PER 2022
|7,07x
|Rendement 2022
|2,26%
|
|Capitalisation
|
13 268 M
13 268 M
12 570 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,03x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,67x
|Nbr Employés
|8 529
|Flottant
|63,5%
|
|Graphique CELANESE CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CELANESE CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|122,50 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|180,05 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|47,0%
