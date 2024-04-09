Celanese Corporation est spécialisé dans la fabrication et la commercialisation de produits chimiques et de matériaux de spécialités. Les produits sont destinés à la production de composants automobiles, de boissons et de produits alimentaires, de filtres de cigarettes, de peintures et de revêtements, d'emballages, de textiles, etc. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - produits à base d'acétyle (55,7%) ; - polymères techniques hautes performances (44,3%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (25,8%), Allemagne (22,6%), Chine (17,8%), Singapour (10,5%), Belgique (4,6%), Mexique (3,3%), Japon (2,9%), Suisse (2%), Inde (1,4%), Corée du sud (1,4%), Brésil (1,3%), Canada (1,3%), France (0,8%), Royaume Uni (0,8%), Italie (0,7%), Espagne (0,5%), et autres (2,3%).

Secteur Chimie de spécialité