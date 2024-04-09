Action CE CELANESE CORPORATION
Celanese Corporation

Actions

CE

US1508701034

Chimie de spécialité

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:53:38 09/04/2024
165,8 USD +0,65 % -1,94 % +6,65 %
17:06 CELANESE CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
08/04 CELANESE CORPORATION : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Celanese Corporation

CELANESE CORPORATION : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CELANESE CORPORATION : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CELANESE CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase n'est plus neutre mais vendeur ZM
CELANESE CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities toujours positif ZM
Celanese et Secarna Pharmaceuticals concluent une collaboration de recherche sur l'ARN pour des thérapies antisens à longue durée d'action CI
William M. Brown annonce qu'il ne se représentera pas au Conseil d'administration de Celanese Corporation CI
Celanese Corporation élit Timothy Go au Conseil d'administration CI
Les bénéfices de Celanese devraient s'améliorer en 2024 malgré les vents contraires de la demande, selon RBC MT
CELANESE CORPORATION : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM
CELANESE CORPORATION : Piper Sandler passe de neutre à achat ZM
CELANESE CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets persiste à l'achat ZM
CELANESE CORPORATION : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CELANESE CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
CELANESE CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
CELANESE CORPORATION : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. revoit à baisse sa recommandation ZM
Transcript : Celanese Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2024
Le fabricant de produits chimiques Celanese Corp. manque ses estimations de bénéfices trimestriels en raison d'une baisse des prix RE
Celanese : Bénéfices ajustés du T4, augmentation du chiffre d'affaires ; les prévisions de BPA du T1 sont inférieures aux attentes -- Les actions chutent après les heures de bureau MT
Celanese Corporation annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Celanese Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Angoisse sur les taux, baisse des prix en Chine et accord sur les cartes de crédit RE
Celanese approuvé en tant que fournisseur de subventions d'achat d'utilisation par le Département américain de l'énergie MT
Celanese Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 5 mars 2024 CI
Celanese Corporation annonce que Jean S. Blackwell décide de ne pas se présenter à sa réélection en tant qu'administrateur CI
Linde déclare avoir commencé à fournir de l'hydrogène propre et du dioxyde de carbone capturé à Celanese MT

Profil Société

Celanese Corporation est spécialisé dans la fabrication et la commercialisation de produits chimiques et de matériaux de spécialités. Les produits sont destinés à la production de composants automobiles, de boissons et de produits alimentaires, de filtres de cigarettes, de peintures et de revêtements, d'emballages, de textiles, etc. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - produits à base d'acétyle (55,7%) ; - polymères techniques hautes performances (44,3%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (25,8%), Allemagne (22,6%), Chine (17,8%), Singapour (10,5%), Belgique (4,6%), Mexique (3,3%), Japon (2,9%), Suisse (2%), Inde (1,4%), Corée du sud (1,4%), Brésil (1,3%), Canada (1,3%), France (0,8%), Royaume Uni (0,8%), Italie (0,7%), Espagne (0,5%), et autres (2,3%).
Chimie de spécialité
24/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
S&P 500
