  Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CLRB   US15117F8077

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CLRB)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  18:33 04/11/2022
1.865 USD   -1.84%
19:01Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
16:01Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. : Oppenheimer à l'achat
ZM
03/11Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2022
CI
Actualités 
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

04/11/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 - - -
Résultat net 2022 -29,6 M - -30,3 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -0,55x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 17,8 M 17,8 M 18,3 M
Capi. / CA 2022 -
Capi. / CA 2023 5,32x
Nbr Employés 12
Flottant 92,7%
Tendances analyse technique CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,90 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 33,63 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1 670%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
James V. Caruso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chad J. Kolean Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Douglas J. Swirsky Chairman
Jarrod Longcor Chief Operating & Business Officer
John P. Neis Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.186.14%18
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.20%446 345
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.94%343 660
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.45%269 666
PFIZER, INC.-21.13%261 367
ABBVIE INC.6.66%255 317