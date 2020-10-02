Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Centamin plc    CEY   JE00B5TT1872

CENTAMIN PLC

(CEY)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur CENTAMIN PLC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
DWS Invest II Eurp Top Div LDNON-9.00%14.00%7.84M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur CENTAMIN PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Solactive Globa...3.41%4.79%MondeActions - Produits de base connexes
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ...3.98%1.49%MondeActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Basic Reso...0.00%1.04%EuropeActions - Ressources de base
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners - USD3.98%0.94%MondeActions
IShares Gold Producers - USD4.52%0.91%MondeActions - Produits de base connexes
Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP2.80%0.60%Royaume UniActions
HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP2.79%0.60%Royaume UniActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...2.98%0.50%MondeActions
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...2.61%0.41%EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP2.81%0.29%Royaume UniActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...1.20%0.27%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...1.66%0.27%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...1.99%0.27%Royaume UniActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...0.32%0.27%Royaume UniActions
IShares Global Monthly Dividend Ind...0.96%0.06%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CENTAMIN PLC
Durée : Période :
Centamin plc : Graphique analyse technique Centamin plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,06 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,59 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CENTAMIN PLC58.35%2 997
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED52.18%3 391
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED6.81%1 828
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-28.09%588
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.25.75%426
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.28%376
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group