|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Solactive Globa...
|3.41%
|4.79%
|Monde
|Actions - Produits de base connexes
|VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ...
|3.98%
|1.49%
|Monde
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Basic Reso...
|0.00%
|1.04%
|Europe
|Actions - Ressources de base
|VanEck Vectors Gold Miners - USD
|3.98%
|0.94%
|Monde
|Actions
|IShares Gold Producers - USD
|4.52%
|0.91%
|Monde
|Actions - Produits de base connexes
|Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP
|2.80%
|0.60%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP
|2.79%
|0.60%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...
|2.98%
|0.50%
|Monde
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...
|2.61%
|0.41%
|Europe
|Actions
|Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP
|2.81%
|0.29%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...
|1.20%
|0.27%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...
|1.66%
|0.27%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...
|1.99%
|0.27%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...
|0.32%
|0.27%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|IShares Global Monthly Dividend Ind...
|0.96%
|0.06%
|Monde
|Actions