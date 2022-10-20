Recherche avancée
    CNP   US15189T1079

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.

(CNP)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:22 20/10/2022
27.20 USD   +0.74%
15:01CenterPoint Energy, Inc. : KeyBanc Capital Markets réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
19/10CenterPoint Energy, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities favorable sur le dossier
ZM
29/09CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier en espèces, payable le 8 décembre 2022
CI
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. : KeyBanc Capital Markets réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

20/10/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
15:01CenterPoint Energy, Inc. : KeyBanc Capital Markets réitère son ..
ZM
19/10CenterPoint Energy, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities favorable sur..
ZM
29/09CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier en espèces, payable ..
CI
29/09Energy Systems Group et New Mexico Gas obtiennent un contrat de 58 millions de dollars ..
MT
22/09CenterPoint Energy, Inc. : Morgan Stanley favorable sur le doss..
ZM
23/08CenterPoint Energy, Inc. : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat
ZM
17/08CenterPoint Energy, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase persiste à l'achat
ZM
17/08CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
16/08CenterPoint Energy, Inc. annonce des changements de direction
CI
02/08CenterPoint Energy, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestr..
CI
Données financières
CA 2022 8 527 M - 8 717 M
Résultat net 2022 969 M - 991 M
Dette nette 2022 15 277 M - 15 616 M
PER 2022 17,4x
Rendement 2022 2,54%
Capitalisation 16 997 M 16 997 M 17 374 M
VE / CA 2022 3,78x
VE / CA 2023 3,98x
Nbr Employés 9 418
Flottant 99,7%
Graphique CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Durée : Période :
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique CenterPoint Energy, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 27,00 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 32,65 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David J. Lesar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Marty H. Nesbitt Independent Chairman
Phillip R. Smith Independent Director
Theodore F. Pound Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.-3.26%16 997
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY90.91%77 131
SEMPRA ENERGY8.66%45 179
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.79%43 600
NATIONAL GRID PLC-14.66%37 227
ACWA POWER COMPANY103.10%33 191