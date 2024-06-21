Action CNP CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Actions

CNP

US15189T1079

Services multiples aux collectivités

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:49:16 21/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
31,16 USD -0,40 % Graphique intraday de CenterPoint Energy, Inc. +1,09 % +9,15 %
19:02 CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Opinion positive de Morgan Stanley ZM
28/05 CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Morgan Stanley favorable sur le dossier ZM
Dernières actualités sur CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Opinion positive de Morgan Stanley ZM
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Morgan Stanley favorable sur le dossier ZM
CenterPoint prévoit un rétablissement substantiel de l'électricité au Texas d'ici mercredi soir RE
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Wolfe Research toujours à vendre sur le dossier ZM
CenterPoint Energy : hausse des bénéfices non GAAP au 1er trimestre, baisse du chiffre d'affaires MT
Transcript : CenterPoint Energy, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 30, 2024
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier en espèces, payable le 13 juin 2024 CI
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : BMO Capital conserve son opinion neutre ZM
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
As You Sow dépose une déclaration d'exemption de sollicitation auprès de la Securities and Exchange Commission CI
CenterPoint Energy reçoit une proposition d'actionnaire de As You Sow CI
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Barclays toujours à vendre sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie sont en hausse en pré-marché mardi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Energie MT
Transcript : CenterPoint Energy, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2024
CenterPoint Energy : hausse des bénéfices non GAAP au 4e trimestre, réitération des prévisions de BPA pour 2024 ; vente de 2 unités de gaz pour 1,2 milliard de dollars MT
Les contrats à terme baissent avant la cloche dans l'attente des derniers rapports sur les bénéfices ; l'Asie s'agite, l'Europe est en grande partie à la baisse MT
CenterPoint vend ses actifs de gaz naturel en Louisiane et au Mississippi pour 1,2 milliard de dollars RE
CenterPoint vend ses actifs de gaz naturel en Louisiane et au Mississippi pour 1,2 milliard de dollars RE
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Evercore ISI passe à neutre sur le dossier ZM
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC. : Barclays conserve son opinion négative ZM
Spire nomme Scott Doyle au poste de directeur de l'exploitation MT

Graphique CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Graphique CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
Profil Société

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. est spécialisé dans la distribution de gaz naturel et d'électricité. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente d'électricité (49,3%) ; - distribution finale de gaz naturel (49,2%) ; - autres (1,5%).
Secteur
Services multiples aux collectivités
Agenda
08/08/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
31,28 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
31,01 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-0,86 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

