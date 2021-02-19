Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Cerence Inc.    CRNC

CERENCE INC.

(CRNC)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 19/02 22:00:00
127.82 USD   +3.94%
2020CERENCE INC. : Proche d'un nouveau potentiel d'appréciation
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur CERENCE INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...-0.77%0.57%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-2.72%0.28%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.02%0.10%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CERENCE INC.
Durée : Période :
Cerence Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Cerence Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 129,30 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 122,97 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,15%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CERENCE INC.22.38%4 638
MICROSOFT CORPORATION9.79%1 838 717
SEA LIMITED34.39%136 942
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.23.89%121 984
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC9.77%64 198
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.76%59 179
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ