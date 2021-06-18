|
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
-
-
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
-215 M
-
-181 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
282 M
-
238 M
|PER 2021
|-8,21x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 732 M
1 732 M
1 457 M
|VE / CA 2021
|-
|VE / CA 2022
|-
|Nbr Employés
|104
|Flottant
|78,4%
|
|Graphique CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
22,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
13,59 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
69,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
61,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
54,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs