CGG : Mise à Disposition du Rapport Financier Semestriel au 30 juin 2021

Mise à Disposition du Rapport Financier Semestriel au 30 juin 2021
Massy, France | 28 Juil 2021
Société anonyme au capital de 7 116 618 €
Siège social : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
N° 969 202 241 - RCS Evry
CGG annonce avoir déposé ce jour son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021 auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
Ce document peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société : www.cgg.com sous la rubrique « Investors / French / Informations réglementées » et « Investors / French/ Informations financières ».
