    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Rapport
CGG : Mise à Disposition du Rapport Financier Semestriel au 30 juin 2021

29/07/2021 | 11:57
Back to Newsroom Mise à Disposition du Rapport Financier Semestriel au 30 juin 2021

Massy, France | 28 Juil 2021

Société anonyme au capital de 7 116 618 €

Siège social : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy

N° 969 202 241 - RCS Evry

CGG annonce avoir déposé ce jour son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021 auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Ce document peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société : www.cgg.com sous la rubrique « Investors / French / Informations réglementées » et « Investors / French/ Informations financières ».

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 09:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
