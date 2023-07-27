Back to Newsroom Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2023
Société anonyme au capital de 7 136 762 €
Siège social : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
N° 969 202 241 - RCS Evry
Paris, France | 27 Juil 2023CGG
Société anonyme au capital de 7 136 762 €
Siège social : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
N° 969 202 241 - RCS Evry
CGG annonce avoir déposé ce jour son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2023 auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
Ce document peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société : www.cgg.com sous la rubrique « Investors / French / Informations réglementées » et « Investors / French / Informations financières ».
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CGG SA published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 16:39:44 UTC.