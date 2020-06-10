Connexion
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur CGGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR0.5%1.34%France
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.13%0.80%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.12%0.90%Europe
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.04%1.91%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.02%2.09%EAFE
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.01%-0.27%Europe



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,99 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,56 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 57,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CGG2.17%703
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED52.77%46 634
HALLIBURTON COMPANY26.67%21 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY12.95%18 224
TENARIS S.A.43.21%13 375
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.29.31%6 694