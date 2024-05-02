Action CHN CHALICE MINING LIMITED
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Chalice Mining Limited

Actions

CHN

AU000000CHN7

Sociétés minières intégrées

Temps Différé Australian S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 04:05:33 02/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1,1 AUD -6,38 % Graphique intraday de Chalice Mining Limited -4,76 % -35,10 %
03:00 CHALICE MINING LIMITED : Barrenjoey Markets dégrade à vendre ZM
15/03 Chalice Mining réduit sa perte nette au premier semestre fiscal MT

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Chalice Mining Limited

CHALICE MINING LIMITED : Barrenjoey Markets dégrade à vendre ZM
Chalice Mining réduit sa perte nette au premier semestre fiscal MT
Chalice Mining Limited annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Chalice Mining Limited annonce la démission de Morgan Ball en tant qu'administrateur non exécutif CI
Chalice Mining Limited présente l'étude d'opportunité Panton CI
Chalice Mining obtient les approbations réglementaires pour les prochains forages au projet Julimar ; les actions augmentent de 11%. MT
Chalice Mining rencontre des zones minérales au projet Gonneville MT
Les magnats australiens font preuve de créativité pour empêcher les transactions sur le lithium RE
Chalice Mining Limited annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète terminée le 30 juin 2023 CI
Transcript : Chalice Mining Limited - Special Call
Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX:SVY) a complété l'acquisition de North West Nickel Pty Ltd de Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN). CI
Chalice Mining attire des mineurs australiens et des constructeurs automobiles étrangers dans le cadre de son processus de vente CI
Les actions sud-africaines dans le vert grâce au soutien de la Chine MT
Sibanye Stillwater pourrait devenir un candidat potentiel à l'acquisition du minier australien Chalice MT
Les prétendants se préparent à déposer leurs offres pour Chalice CI
Chalice Mining achève son plan d'achat d'actions ; les actions glissent de 3 %. MT
Stavely Minerals acquiert le projet de nickel-cuivre-cobalt de Chalice Mining MT
Chalice Mining ouvre un plan d'achat d'actions d'une valeur maximale de 10 millions de dollars australiens MT
Chalice Mining va lever 70 millions de dollars australiens par le biais d'un placement et ouvrir un plan d'achat d'actions de 10 millions de dollars australiens ; les actions chutent de 3 %. MT
Chalice Mining trouve des sulfures dans le projet Julimar MT
Chalice Mining met à jour les ressources minérales du gisement de Gonneville ; les actions font un bond de 7 %. MT
Transcript : Chalice Mining Limited - Special Call
Chalice Mining Limited annonce une mise à jour de l'estimation des ressources minérales du gisement Gonneville dans le cadre du projet Julimar Nickel-Cuivre-Éléments du groupe du platine qu'elle détient à 100 % en Australie-Occidentale CI
Platina Resources va céder son projet Mt Narryer à Chalice Mining CI
Chalice Mining Limited identifie deux nouvelles cibles prioritaires de Ni-Cu-ÉGP dans le cadre du projet South West de Venture CI

Graphique Chalice Mining Limited

Graphique Chalice Mining Limited
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Chalice Mining Limited est une société d'exploration minière. La société est un explorateur et un développeur qui a découvert des éléments du groupe du platine (EGP), du nickel, du cuivre, du cobalt et de l'or dans le cadre de son projet Julimar en Australie occidentale. Ses projets comprennent le projet d'exploration Julimar Nickel-Cuivre-ÉGP, le projet d'exploration Kings Nickel-Cuivre-ÉGP, le projet d'exploration Barrabarra Nickel-Cuivre-ÉGP, le projet d'exploration South West Nickel-Cuivre-ÉGP, le projet d'exploration Narryer Nickel-Cuivre-ÉGP, le projet d'exploration Auralia Nickel-Cuivre-ÉGP, le projet d'exploration Warrego North Copper-Gold et le projet d'exploration Nulla South Gold. Le projet d'exploration Julimar couvre une superficie d'environ 350 kilomètres carrés et est situé au nord-est de Perth, dans la province très prometteuse de West Yilgarn Ni-Cu-PGE. Le projet Kings couvre une superficie d'environ 1 450 kilomètres carrés et est situé au nord-est de Perth. Le projet Gonneville Nickel-Cuivre-Éléments du groupe du platine est un projet de pré-développement.
Secteur
Sociétés minières intégrées
Agenda
09/05/2024 - Macquarie Australia Conferece
Indices liés
S&P/ASX 200
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Chalice Mining Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
5
Dernier Cours de Cloture
1,175 AUD
Objectif de cours Moyen
2,788 AUD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+137,23 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Sociétés minières intégrées

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CHALICE MINING LIMITED Action Chalice Mining Limited
-35,25 % 306 M
BHP GROUP LIMITED Action BHP Group Limited
-15,86 % 142 Md
RIO TINTO PLC Action Rio Tinto plc
-7,12 % 117 Md
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) Action Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)
+4,22 % 49,79 Md
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Action Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
+15,88 % 48,35 Md
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Action Anglo American plc
+33,69 % 40,02 Md
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Action Teck Resources Limited
+18,91 % 25,58 Md
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED Action Hindustan Zinc Limited
+34,23 % 21,61 Md
VEDANTA LIMITED Action Vedanta Limited
+53,88 % 17,7 Md
IVANHOE MINES LTD. Action Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
+44,75 % 17,02 Md
Sociétés minières intégrées
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action CHN
  4. Actualités Chalice Mining Limited
  5. Chalice Mining Limited : Barrenjoey Markets dégrade à vendre