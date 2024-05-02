Chalice Mining Limited est une société d'exploration minière. La société est un explorateur et un développeur qui a découvert des éléments du groupe du platine (EGP), du nickel, du cuivre, du cobalt et de l'or dans le cadre de son projet Julimar en Australie occidentale. Ses projets comprennent le projet d'exploration Julimar Nickel-Cuivre-ÉGP, le projet d'exploration Kings Nickel-Cuivre-ÉGP, le projet d'exploration Barrabarra Nickel-Cuivre-ÉGP, le projet d'exploration South West Nickel-Cuivre-ÉGP, le projet d'exploration Narryer Nickel-Cuivre-ÉGP, le projet d'exploration Auralia Nickel-Cuivre-ÉGP, le projet d'exploration Warrego North Copper-Gold et le projet d'exploration Nulla South Gold. Le projet d'exploration Julimar couvre une superficie d'environ 350 kilomètres carrés et est situé au nord-est de Perth, dans la province très prometteuse de West Yilgarn Ni-Cu-PGE. Le projet Kings couvre une superficie d'environ 1 450 kilomètres carrés et est situé au nord-est de Perth. Le projet Gonneville Nickel-Cuivre-Éléments du groupe du platine est un projet de pré-développement.

Secteur Sociétés minières intégrées