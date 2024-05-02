Chalice Mining Limited
Actions
CHN
AU000000CHN7
Sociétés minières intégrées
|
Temps Différé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|1,1 AUD
|-6,38 %
|-4,76 %
|-35,10 %
|03:00
|CHALICE MINING LIMITED : Barrenjoey Markets dégrade à vendre
|ZM
|15/03
|Chalice Mining réduit sa perte nette au premier semestre fiscal
|MT
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-35,25 %
|306 M
|-15,86 %
|142 Md
|-7,12 %
|117 Md
|+4,22 %
|49,79 Md
|+15,88 %
|48,35 Md
|+33,69 %
|40,02 Md
|+18,91 %
|25,58 Md
|+34,23 %
|21,61 Md
|+53,88 %
|17,7 Md
|+44,75 %
|17,02 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action CHN
- Actualités Chalice Mining Limited
- Chalice Mining Limited : Barrenjoey Markets dégrade à vendre