Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Champion Real Estate Investment Trust    2778   HK2778034606

CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(2778)
  Rapport
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF - USD3.17%0.21%-Hong KongActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-1.78%0.20%MondeActions
IShares International Developed Pro...0.11%0.13%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...2.07%0.06%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...2.56%0.06%-MondeActions - Immobilier
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacifi...1.09%0.04%Asie-PacifiqueActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacifi...1.08%0.04%-Asie-PacifiqueActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-2.76%0.02%-NCActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,49 HKD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,64 HKD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,30%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,6%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST2.43%3 526
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.6.99%16 302
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION13.71%10 417
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION14.93%8 824
DEXUS-3.83%7 818
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION14.36%7 638
