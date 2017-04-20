Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Chargeurs    CRI   FR0000130692

CHARGEURS

(CRI)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 21/08 15:58:53
14.02 EUR   -2.37%
16/07CHARGEURS : Fin prochaine de la phase de distribution ?
09/07CHARGEURS : Sycomore AM dépasse les 10% du capital
CF
09/07CHARGEURS : Franchissements de seuil
CO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur CHARGEURS
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest PME ACNON-3.00%43.00%2.4M EUR
MAM France PMENON-2.00%6.00%0.13M EUR
Sycomore Sélection Midcap INON-12.00%0.00%NC2.4M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur CHARGEURSETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR-1.04%2.43%FranceActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-1.43%0.20%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Small & Midcaps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique CHARGEURS
Durée : Période :
Chargeurs : Graphique analyse technique Chargeurs | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,53 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,36 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 74,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 63,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 46,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CHARGEURS-16.90%389
TEIJIN LIMITED-18.68%3 015
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-2.51%2 437
COATS GROUP PLC-26.27%1 038
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDING AND FURNISHING CO., LTD.6.77%903
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-36.18%762
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group