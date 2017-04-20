Fonds positionnés sur CHARGEURS Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Amplegest PME AC NON -3.00% 43.00% 2.4M EUR MAM France PME NON -2.00% 6.00% 0.13M EUR Sycomore Sélection Midcap I NON -12.00% 0.00% NC 2.4M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur CHARGEURS ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR -1.04% 2.43% France Actions WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend... -1.43% 0.20% Europe Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Small & Midcaps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion Graphique CHARGEURS Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 5 Objectif de cours Moyen 23,53 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,36 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 74,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 63,8% Ecart / Objectif Bas 46,2% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) CHARGEURS -16.90% 389 TEIJIN LIMITED -18.68% 3 015 XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD. -2.51% 2 437 COATS GROUP PLC -26.27% 1 038 SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDING AND FURNISHING CO., LTD. 6.77% 903 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. -36.18% 762