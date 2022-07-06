|
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. : Argus réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
4 026 M
-
3 955 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
450 M
-
442 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
2 232 M
-
2 192 M
|PER 2022
|25,9x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
11 315 M
11 315 M
11 115 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,36x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,93x
|Nbr Employés
|19 300
|Flottant
|98,8%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|222,72 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|326,85 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|46,8%
