Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CRL   US1598641074

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CRL)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00 06/07/2022
226.01 USD   +1.48%
21:01CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Argus réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
28/06Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. annonce l'ouverture d'un site de fabrication au Royaume-Uni
CI
23/06Les Laboratoires Charles River vont collaborer avec Ziphius Vaccines pour fabriquer des matériaux de départ pour la recherche en phase clinique
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. : Argus réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

06/07/2022 | 21:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
21:01CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATI : Argus réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
28/06Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. annonce l'ouverture d'un site de fabrica..
CI
23/06Les Laboratoires Charles River vont collaborer avec Ziphius Vaccines pour fabriquer des..
MT
23/06Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. et Ziphius Vaccines NV collaborent pour ..
CI
13/06Les Laboratoires Charles River collaborent avec ASC Therapeutics pour la fabrication d'..
MT
13/06Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. et ASC Therapeutics, Inc. vont mettre à ..
CI
24/05CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATI : Guggenheim neutre sur le dossier
ZM
05/05CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATI : UBS optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
05/05CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATI : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat
ZM
05/05CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATI : KeyBanc Capital Markets reste à l'achat
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 4 026 M - 3 955 M
Résultat net 2022 450 M - 442 M
Dette nette 2022 2 232 M - 2 192 M
PER 2022 25,9x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 11 315 M 11 315 M 11 115 M
VE / CA 2022 3,36x
VE / CA 2023 2,93x
Nbr Employés 19 300
Flottant 98,8%
Graphique CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Durée : Période :
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 222,72 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 326,85 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 46,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
James C. Foster General Counsel
Flavia H. Pease Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur C. Hubbs Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Birgit Girshick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew L. Daniel Senior Corporate Counsel
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-40.89%11 315
MODERNA, INC.-38.76%61 868
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.69%40 754
LONZA GROUP AG-30.46%40 540
SEAGEN INC.14.34%32 539
CELLTRION, INC.-7.58%19 261