  7. Fonds Positionnés
    CLDT

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST

(CLDT)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 23/04 22:10:00
13.51 USD   +2.04%
2020CHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Détachement de dividende
FA
FA
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur CHATHAM LODGING TRUSTETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...-1.48%0.11%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-1.30%0.06%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-1.29%0.05%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-0.26%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,70 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,51 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 40,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,81%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -3,77%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST25.09%624
VICI PROPERTIES INC.19.96%16 427
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.16.81%12 055
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.6.51%10 512
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC12.49%5 398
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.23.50%5 006
