Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. : Oppenheimer moins optimiste
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
2 133 M
1 792 M
|Résultat net 2021
797 M
670 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
4 217 M
3 544 M
|PER 2021
|19,8x
|Rendement 2021
|Capitalisation
|
15 634 M
15 634 M
13 141 M
|VE / CA 2021
|5,35x
|VE / CA 2022
|5,06x
|Nbr Employés
|5 198
|Flottant
|42,3%
|Graphique CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|28
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
131,74 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
115,56 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
34,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
14,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-17,8%
