|
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : HC Wainwright toujours positif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
0,11 M
-
0,10 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-57,2 M
-
-54,0 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|-0,59x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
75,3 M
75,3 M
71,0 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|690x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|1 254x
|Nbr Employés
|14
|Flottant
|46,4%
|
|Graphique CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|3,81 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|162,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|4 152%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs