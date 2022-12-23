Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CKPT   US1628282063

CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CKPT)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:24 23/12/2022
3.960 USD   +3.94%
17:01Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : HC Wainwright toujours positif
ZM
19/12Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : B. Riley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
05/12Checkpoint Therapeutics va procéder à un fractionnement inversé de ses actions à raison de 1 pour 10 ; les actions chutent après les heures de négociation
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : HC Wainwright toujours positif

23/12/2022 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
17:01Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : HC Wainwright toujours pos..
ZM
19/12Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : B. Riley maintient sa reco..
ZM
05/12Checkpoint Therapeutics va procéder à un fractionnement inversé de ses actions à raison..
MT
08/11Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les ..
CI
12/08Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le se..
CI
14/07Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : B. Riley persiste à l'acha..
ZM
12/07Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush toujours à l'achat
ZM
12/07Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush à l'achat
ZM
16/06Checkpoint Therapeutics annonce des résultats provisoires positifs concernant un antico..
MT
16/06Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. annonce des résultats intérimaires positifs de l'essai pe..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 0,11 M - 0,10 M
Résultat net 2022 -57,2 M - -54,0 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -0,59x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 75,3 M 75,3 M 71,0 M
Capi. / CA 2022 690x
Capi. / CA 2023 1 254x
Nbr Employés 14
Flottant 46,4%
Graphique CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 3,81 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 162,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4 152%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
James F. Oliviero President & Chief Executive Officer
William Garrett Gray Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael Sean Weiss Chairman
Neil Herskowitz Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry M. Salzman Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.-87.75%75
MODERNA, INC.-17.97%80 040
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.00%37 731
LONZA GROUP AG-40.93%35 865
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.42.30%29 464
SEAGEN INC.-15.68%24 203