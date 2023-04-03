|
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : Ladenburg Thalmann persiste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
0,15 M
-
0,14 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-53,9 M
-
-49,6 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|-0,48x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
26,6 M
26,6 M
24,5 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|181x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|444x
|Nbr Employés
|14
|Flottant
|46,4%
|
|Graphique CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|2,25 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|81,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|3 527%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs