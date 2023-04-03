Recherche avancée
    CKPT   US1628282063

CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CKPT)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 31/03/2023
2.250 USD   -32.84%
15:00Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : Ladenburg Thalmann persiste à l'achat
ZM
31/03Principales baisses en milieu de journée
MT
31/03Checkpoint Therapeutics lève 6,1 millions de dollars par le biais d'un placement direct enregistré
MT
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : Ladenburg Thalmann persiste à l'achat

03/04/2023 | 15:00
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 0,15 M - 0,14 M
Résultat net 2022 -53,9 M - -49,6 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -0,48x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 26,6 M 26,6 M 24,5 M
Capi. / CA 2022 181x
Capi. / CA 2023 444x
Nbr Employés 14
Flottant 46,4%
Tendances analyse technique CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,25 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 81,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3 527%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
James F. Oliviero President & Chief Executive Officer
William Garrett Gray Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael Sean Weiss Chairman
Neil Herskowitz Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry M. Salzman Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.-55.97%27
MODERNA, INC.-14.50%59 232
LONZA GROUP AG20.81%44 555
SEAGEN INC.57.55%37 885
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.93%36 938
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.71%24 866
