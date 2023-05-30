Recherche avancée
    CKPT   US1628282063

CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CKPT)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:02:18 30/05/2023
2.680 USD   -0.37%
16:03Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : Lake Street maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
17/05Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : Ladenburg Thalmann persiste à l'achat
ZM
16/05Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : Cantor Fitzgerald optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : Lake Street maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

30/05/2023

30/05/2023 | 16:03
Recommandations des analystes sur CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 0,01 M - 0,01 M
Résultat net 2023 -62,1 M - -58,0 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 -0,78x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 52,6 M 52,6 M 49,1 M
Capi. / CA 2023 6 012x
Capi. / CA 2024 0,82x
Nbr Employés 24
Flottant 60,7%
Tendances analyse technique CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,69 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 58,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2 056%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
James F. Oliviero President & Chief Executive Officer
William Garrett Gray Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael Sean Weiss Chairman
Neil Herskowitz Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry M. Salzman Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.-47.36%53
MODERNA, INC.-29.72%48 124
LONZA GROUP AG26.24%47 004
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.66%37 008
SEAGEN INC.50.56%36 280
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.78%23 443
