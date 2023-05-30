|
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : Lake Street maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|Toute l'actualité sur CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Recommandations des analystes sur CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2023
0,01 M
-
0,01 M
|Résultat net 2023
-62,1 M
-
-58,0 M
|Dette nette 2023
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|-0,78x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
52,6 M
52,6 M
49,1 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|6 012x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|0,82x
|Nbr Employés
|24
|Flottant
|60,7%
|Graphique CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Tendances analyse technique CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|2,69 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|58,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|2 056%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs