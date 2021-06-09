|
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. : B. Riley à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
0,45 M
-
0,37 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-33,7 M
-
-27,6 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
-
-
-
|PER 2021
|-5,81x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
211 M
211 M
173 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|464x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|124x
|Nbr Employés
|10
|Flottant
|81,3%
|
|Graphique CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
15,80 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
2,66 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
652%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
494%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
201%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs