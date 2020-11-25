Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Chegg, Inc.    CHGG

CHEGG, INC.

(CHGG)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 25/11 21:32:57
72.735 USD   +5.83%
21/10CHEGG, INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
27/08CHEGG, INC. : Reprise de la tendance de fond
29/07CHEGG, INC. : publication des résultats semestriels
ETFs positionnés sur CHEGG, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Education Tech and Digital Lea...0.62%8.21%-NCActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...1.85%1.01%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD2.51%0.11%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD1.10%0.03%-Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...1.54%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Graphique CHEGG, INC.
Chegg, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Chegg, Inc. | Zone bourse
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CHEGG, INC.81.30%8 853
S&P GLOBAL INC.22.40%80 411
MOODY'S CORPORATION14.39%51 013
RELX PLC-8.42%44 861
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION11.29%39 409
IHS MARKIT LTD.24.25%37 294
