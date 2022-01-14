|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
8 364 M
-
7 296 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
1 454 M
-
1 269 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
16 202 M
-
14 133 M
|PER 2021
|15,9x
|Rendement 2021
|5,78%
|
|Capitalisation
|
22 454 M
22 454 M
19 587 M
|VE / CA 2021
|4,62x
|VE / CA 2022
|4,12x
|Nbr Employés
|196
|Flottant
|8,39%
|
|Graphique CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
46,39 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
44,67 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-3,71%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs