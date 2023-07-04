Cheops Technology est une société de services informatiques organisée autour de 3 pôles d'activités : - conception, intégration et personnalisation d'infrastructures informatiques complexes : consolidation des serveurs et des systèmes de stockage des données, virtualisation des infrastructures en environnement Microsoft, Unix et Linux, développement d'applications d'automatisation du déploiement des postes de travail, intégration d'équipements réseaux et de solutions de sécurisation des systèmes d'information ; - modernisation technologique des systèmes et des applications : migration des systèmes et des applications vers Unix et Windows, des systèmes de messagerie vers Exchange, des postes de travail et de leurs applicatifs vers Vista, intégration de services web, etc. ; - prestations d'infogérance : hébergement et administration de systèmes d'information, prestations de télé-pilotage et d'assistance téléphonique.

Secteur Services et conseils en informatique