Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation est une société de financement immobilier. La société se concentre sur l'acquisition, l'investissement et la gestion d'actifs hypothécaires résidentiels aux États-Unis. Ses secteurs d'activité comprennent les investissements dans les titres adossés à des créances hypothécaires résidentielles (RMBS), les investissements dans les actifs liés à la gestion et tous les autres secteurs. L'objectif principal de la société est de générer des rendements et des rendements totaux ajustés au risque pour ses actionnaires sur le long terme, principalement par le biais de distributions de dividendes et secondairement par l'appréciation du capital. La Société se concentre sur la réalisation de cet objectif en construisant de manière sélective et en gérant activement un portefeuille d'actifs liés à la gestion et de titres adossés à des créances hypothécaires résidentielles (RMBS). La société peut également investir dans d'autres actifs hypothécaires résidentiels à flux de trésorerie. Elle est gérée en externe par Cherry Hill Mortgage Management, LLC.

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier spécialisé