Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities déconseille le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
565 M
-
535 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
90,9 M
-
86,0 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
813 M
-
770 M
|PER 2022
|25,4x
|Rendement 2022
|1,60%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 307 M
2 307 M
2 184 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,52x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,23x
|Nbr Employés
|1 007
|Flottant
|97,2%
|
|Graphique CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|130,36 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|140,57 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|7,83%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs