Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CPK   US1653031088

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION

(CPK)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  05/05 16:59:22
129.33 USD   -0.79%
16:05CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities déconseille le dossier
ZM
04/05Chesapeake Utilities Corporation augmente son dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 5 juillet 2022
CI
03/05Chesapeake Utilities Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities déconseille le dossier

05/05/2022 | 16:05
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
16:05CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities déconseille le dossier
ZM
04/05Chesapeake Utilities Corporation augmente son dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable..
CI
03/05Chesapeake Utilities Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos l..
CI
03/05Earnings Flash (CPK) CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION affiche un chiffre d'affaires de ..
MT
03/05Chesapeake Utilities Corporation réitère ses prévisions de bénéfices pour 2025
CI
23/03Chesapeake Utilities Corporation ouvre une station de ravitaillement en GNC en Géorgie
CI
23/03Atlanta Gas Light et Chesapeake Utilities célèbrent l'ouverture d'une station de ravita..
CI
14/03CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
01/03Selon Janney, les investissements de Chesapeake Utilities favoriseront la croissance fu..
MT
24/02Chesapeake Utilities Corporation nomme Amanda Chi au poste de directrice de la stratégi..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 565 M - 535 M
Résultat net 2022 90,9 M - 86,0 M
Dette nette 2022 813 M - 770 M
PER 2022 25,4x
Rendement 2022 1,60%
Capitalisation 2 307 M 2 307 M 2 184 M
VE / CA 2022 5,52x
VE / CA 2023 4,23x
Nbr Employés 1 007
Flottant 97,2%
Graphique CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Chesapeake Utilities Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 130,36 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 140,57 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,83%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jeffry M. Householder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth W. Cooper CFO, Senior VP & Assistant Corporate Secretary
John R. Schimkaitis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikrant A. Gadgil Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jeffery S. Sylvester Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION-10.60%2 307
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-28.42%20 659
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.68%15 672
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.83.80%9 209
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-32.12%8 815
UGI CORPORATION-22.67%7 784