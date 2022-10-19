Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CPK   US1653031088

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION

(CPK)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:32 19/10/2022
119.91 USD   -0.48%
14/09CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
05/08Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : Janney Capital reste à l'achat
ZM
05/08Chesapeake Utilities Corporation annonce un dividende trimestriel, payable le 5 octobre 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities toujours négatif

19/10/2022 | 16:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
14/09CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de divid..
FA
05/08Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : Janney Capital reste..
ZM
05/08Chesapeake Utilities Corporation annonce un dividende trimestriel, payable le 5 octobre..
CI
04/08Chesapeake Utilities Corporation fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 2025
CI
03/08Chesapeake Utilities Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le..
CI
03/08Earnings Flash (CPK) CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION affiche un chiffre d'affaires de ..
MT
25/07Chesapeake Utilities Corporation annonce des nominations au conseil d'administration
CI
14/06CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de divid..
FA
09/06Chesapeake Utilities Corporation annonce la nomination de Sharon Grant comme nouvelle r..
CI
05/05Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : Wells Fargo Securiti..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 644 M - 656 M
Résultat net 2022 90,8 M - 92,5 M
Dette nette 2022 685 M - 697 M
PER 2022 23,4x
Rendement 2022 1,74%
Capitalisation 2 137 M 2 137 M 2 175 M
VE / CA 2022 4,38x
VE / CA 2023 4,07x
Nbr Employés 1 007
Flottant 97,2%
Graphique CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Chesapeake Utilities Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 120,48 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 141,86 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jeffry M. Householder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth W. Cooper CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
John R. Schimkaitis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikrant A. Gadgil Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jeffery S. Sylvester Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION-17.37%2 137
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-45.80%15 641
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.17%14 096
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.89.48%9 494
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-4.25%7 520
UGI CORPORATION-26.81%7 035