Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities toujours négatif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
644 M
-
656 M
|Résultat net 2022
90,8 M
-
92,5 M
|Dette nette 2022
685 M
-
697 M
|PER 2022
|23,4x
|Rendement 2022
|1,74%
|Capitalisation
2 137 M
2 137 M
2 175 M
|VE / CA 2022
|4,38x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,07x
|Nbr Employés
|1 007
|Flottant
|97,2%
|Graphique CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|120,48 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|141,86 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|17,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs