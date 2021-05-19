Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CPK   US1653031088

CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION

(CPK)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : SWS Research adopte une opinion positive

19/05/2021 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
19:01CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION  : SWS Research adopte une opinion positive
ZM
12/03CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 565 M - 462 M
Résultat net 2021 81,5 M - 66,7 M
Dette nette 2021 738 M - 604 M
PER 2021 25,1x
Rendement 2021 1,64%
Capitalisation 2 025 M 2 025 M 1 658 M
VE / CA 2021 4,89x
VE / CA 2022 4,60x
Nbr Employés 947
Flottant 97,4%
Graphique CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Chesapeake Utilities Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 121,67 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 115,51 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,33%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,50%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jeffry M. Householder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth W. Cooper CFO, Executive VP & Assistant Corporate Secretary
John R. Schimkaitis Chairman
Vikrant A. Gadgil Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Thomas J. Bresnan Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION6.75%2 025
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED15.37%30 573
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED22.93%20 284
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED10.91%13 632
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED37.16%10 247
UGI CORPORATION25.31%9 133