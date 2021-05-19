|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : SWS Research adopte une opinion positive
Données financières
|CA 2021
565 M
|Résultat net 2021
81,5 M
|Dette nette 2021
738 M
|PER 2021
|25,1x
|Rendement 2021
|1,64%
|Capitalisation
2 025 M
|VE / CA 2021
|4,89x
|VE / CA 2022
|4,60x
|Nbr Employés
|947
|Flottant
|97,4%
|Graphique CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
Tendances analyse technique CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Objectif de cours Moyen
121,67 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
115,51 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
17,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
5,33%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-6,50%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs