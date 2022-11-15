|
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Needham & Co. reste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
|Recommandations des analystes sur CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
246 M
-
238 M
|Résultat net 2022
-73,9 M
-
-71,5 M
|Dette nette 2022
363 M
-
351 M
|PER 2022
|-1,61x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
141 M
141 M
136 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,05x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,78x
|Nbr Employés
|151
|Flottant
|38,7%
|Graphique CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|7,08 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|24,38 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|244%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs