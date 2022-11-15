Recherche avancée
    CSSE   US16842Q1004

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(CSSE)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:12 15/11/2022
7.245 USD   +2.33%
17:01Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Needham & Co. reste à l'achat
ZM
15:01Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : B. Riley optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
14/11Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2022
CI
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Needham & Co. reste à l'achat

15/11/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
17:01Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Nee..
ZM
15:01Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : B. ..
ZM
14/11Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième t..
CI
04/11Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. annonce que son service Redbox Free Live ..
CI
13/10Hisense et VIDAA USA font équipe avec Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment pour ajou..
CI
05/10Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc nomme Phil Oppenheim au poste de directeur..
CI
16/08Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Lad..
ZM
12/08Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. annonce des changements de direction
CI
12/08Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième tr..
CI
12/08Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Opi..
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 246 M - 238 M
Résultat net 2022 -73,9 M - -71,5 M
Dette nette 2022 363 M - 351 M
PER 2022 -1,61x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 141 M 141 M 136 M
VE / CA 2022 2,05x
VE / CA 2023 0,78x
Nbr Employés 151
Flottant 38,7%
Graphique CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Durée : Période :
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 7,08 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,38 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 244%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
William J. Rouhana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Katz President
Christopher Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Fred M. Cohen Independent Director
Christina Weiss Lurie Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-48.84%141
BOLLORÉ SE5.89%15 805
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-34.00%14 673
VIVENDI SE-27.08%8 936
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-37.29%6 333
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.52.57%5 601