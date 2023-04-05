Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CSSE   US16842Q1004

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(CSSE)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:40:44 05/04/2023
1.580 USD   -3.07%
20:01Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Northland Securities à l'achat
ZM
04/04Achat d'initiés : Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment
MT
04/04Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Craig-Hallum favorable sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Northland Securities à l'achat

05/04/2023 | 20:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
20:01Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Nor..
ZM
04/04Achat d'initiés : Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment
MT
04/04Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Cra..
ZM
03/04Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : DA ..
ZM
03/04Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Ben..
ZM
03/04Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : B. ..
ZM
31/03Principales baisses en milieu de journée
MT
31/03Wall street devrait ouvrir en légère hausse, la jauge de l'inflation répondant aux atte..
MT
31/03Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment propose une offre publique d'actions ordinaires..
MT
31/03Transcript : Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings ..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 251 M - 229 M
Résultat net 2022 -80,0 M - -73,0 M
Dette nette 2022 487 M - 444 M
PER 2022 -0,37x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 44,9 M 44,9 M 41,0 M
VE / CA 2022 2,12x
VE / CA 2023 0,91x
Nbr Employés 151
Flottant 52,0%
Graphique CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Durée : Période :
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,63 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,39 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 783%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
William J. Rouhana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Katz President
Jason Meier Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Fred M. Cohen Independent Director
Christina Weiss Lurie Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-68.16%23
BOLLORÉ SE9.39%18 351
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-5.37%17 098
VIVENDI SE4.60%10 528
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.41.90%7 238
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.2.26%6 719
La Bourse à portée de tous
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer