Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. : Northland Securities à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
251 M
229 M
|Résultat net 2022
-80,0 M
-73,0 M
|Dette nette 2022
487 M
444 M
|PER 2022
|-0,37x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
44,9 M
44,9 M
41,0 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,12x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,91x
|Nbr Employés
|151
|Flottant
|52,0%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|1,63 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|14,39 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|783%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs