Chimera Investment Corporation : RBC Capital Markets à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|Recommandations des analystes sur CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Données financières
|CA 2022
532 M
505 M
|Résultat net 2022
157 M
149 M
|Dette nette 2022
|PER 2022
|85,5x
|Rendement 2022
|14,0%
|Capitalisation
2 231 M
2 231 M
2 114 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|4,19x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|4,18x
|Nbr Employés
|38
|Flottant
|91,5%
|Graphique CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|9,41 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|10,94 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|16,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs