    CIM   US16934Q2084

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(CIM)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  20/05 22:00:02
9.410 USD   +1.73%
14:01CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets à l'achat
ZM
05/05Chimera Investment Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre se terminant le 31 mars 2022
CI
04/05Chimera Investment Corporation déclare un dividende en espèces pour le deuxième trimestre, payable le 28 juillet 2022
CI
Chimera Investment Corporation : RBC Capital Markets à l'achat

23/05/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 532 M - 505 M
Résultat net 2022 157 M - 149 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 85,5x
Rendement 2022 14,0%
Capitalisation 2 231 M 2 231 M 2 114 M
Capi. / CA 2022 4,19x
Capi. / CA 2023 4,18x
Nbr Employés 38
Flottant 91,5%
Tendances analyse technique CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 9,41 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,94 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Mohit Marria Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Choudhary Yarlagadda President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Subramaniam Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Creagh Chairman
Mark A. Abrams Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION-37.60%2 231
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-19.18%9 866
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-6.91%6 942
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-21.81%6 155
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-3.36%4 988
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-0.75%4 962