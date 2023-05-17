Recherche avancée
    CIM   US16934Q2084

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(CIM)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00:02 16/05/2023
4.810 USD   -2.24%
14:01Chimera Investment Corporation : RBC Capital Markets persiste à l'achat
ZM
04/05Chimera Investment Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023
CI
04/05Transcript : Chimera Investment Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
Chimera Investment Corporation : RBC Capital Markets persiste à l'achat

17/05/2023 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 358 M - 330 M
Résultat net 2023 173 M - 159 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 6,80x
Rendement 2023 19,1%
Capitalisation 1 116 M 1 116 M 1 028 M
Capi. / CA 2023 3,12x
Capi. / CA 2024 2,83x
Nbr Employés 39
Flottant 91,1%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 4,81 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,33 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Phillip John Kardis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Choudhary Yarlagadda President, Chief Operating Officer & CO-CIO
Subramaniam Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Creagh Chairman
Dan Sudhanshu Thakkar Co-Chief Investment Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION-12.55%1 116
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.67%9 211
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-12.85%5 344
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-12.22%5 022
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-3.43%3 811
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-19.74%2 890
