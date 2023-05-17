|
Chimera Investment Corporation : RBC Capital Markets persiste à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2023
358 M
-
330 M
|Résultat net 2023
173 M
-
159 M
|Dette nette 2023
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|6,80x
|Rendement 2023
|19,1%
|Capitalisation
1 116 M
1 116 M
1 028 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|3,12x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|2,83x
|Nbr Employés
|39
|Flottant
|91,1%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|4,81 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|6,33 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|31,7%
