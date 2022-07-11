|
China International Capital Corporation Limited : Nomura maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
34 718 M
5 187 M
5 096 M
|Résultat net 2022
10 786 M
1 611 M
1 583 M
|Dette nette 2022
80 227 M
11 986 M
11 776 M
|PER 2022
|6,11x
|Rendement 2022
|2,31%
|Capitalisation
154 Mrd
22 942 M
22 541 M
|VE / CA 2022
|6,73x
|VE / CA 2023
|6,23x
|Nbr Employés
|13 557
|Flottant
|79,6%
|Graphique CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|13,51 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|19,73 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|46,1%
