Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China International Capital Corporation Limited
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    3908   CNE100002359

CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(3908)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  10:08 11/07/2022
15.42 HKD   -2.65%
12:01CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED : Nomura maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
01/07CTG Duty Free relance son projet d'introduction en bourse à Hong Kong
MT
23/06China International Capital Corporation Limited approuve le dividende final pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2021
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

China International Capital Corporation Limited : Nomura maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

11/07/2022 | 12:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
12:01CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : Nomura maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
01/07CTG Duty Free relance son projet d'introduction en bourse à Hong Kong
MT
23/06China International Capital Corporation Limited approuve le dividende final pour l'exer..
CI
23/06China International Capital Corporation Limited approuve les changements apportés à son..
CI
20/06Les émissions d'obligations vertes de la Chine augmentent de près de 74% en juin
MT
14/06Haier Group Financial va vendre des actions dans China International Capital
MT
13/06Sany Heavy Equipment signe un accord-cadre sur les produits financiers avec China Inter..
MT
03/06Haichang Ocean Park lève près de 36 millions de dollars via un placement d'actions
MT
30/05China International Capital Corporation Limited propose un dividende en espèces pour l'..
CI
29/04China International Capital Corporation Limited annonce ses résultats financiers pour l..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 34 718 M 5 187 M 5 096 M
Résultat net 2022 10 786 M 1 611 M 1 583 M
Dette nette 2022 80 227 M 11 986 M 11 776 M
PER 2022 6,11x
Rendement 2022 2,31%
Capitalisation 154 Mrd 22 942 M 22 541 M
VE / CA 2022 6,73x
VE / CA 2023 6,23x
Nbr Employés 13 557
Flottant 79,6%
Graphique CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Durée : Période :
China International Capital Corporation Limited : Graphique analyse technique China International Capital Corporation Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 13,51 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,73 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 46,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Zhao Hui Huang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
King Fung Wong Chief Financial Officer
Tao Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ru Jun Shen Non-Executive Chairman
Long Cheng Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-26.33%22 942
MORGAN STANLEY-21.83%134 223
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-23.47%122 049
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-22.50%106 546
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.73%43 278
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.86%28 143