Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited    3969   CNE1000021L3

CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED

(3969)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 16/03
3.45 HKD   +8.15%
2015Un consortium chinois construira une ligne TGV aux Etats-Unis
RE
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...2.84%0.05%MondeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...2.59%0.04%-ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD1.45%0.02%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD5.35%0.02%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD3.08%0.02%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD1.03%0.02%ChineActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.52%0.02%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.84%0.02%-NCActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD2.46%0.01%-NCActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED
Durée : Période :
China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited : Graphique analyse technique China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,82 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,89 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 89,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -7,73%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED32.69%8 408
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.10.41%208 598
ERICSSON AB18.55%45 341
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-1.61%40 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.6.93%30 738
NOKIA OYJ14.92%24 374
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ