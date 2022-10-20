|
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited : Nomura toujours positif
Données financières
|CA 2022
76 192 M
10 542 M
10 776 M
|Résultat net 2022
2 121 M
293 M
300 M
|Dette nette 2022
1 981 M
274 M
280 M
|PER 2022
|4,08x
|Rendement 2022
|9,20%
|Capitalisation
8 509 M
1 177 M
1 203 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,14x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,13x
|Nbr Employés
|16 048
|Flottant
|66,5%
|Graphique CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|4,33 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|8,78 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|103%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs