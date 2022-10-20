Recherche avancée
    3669   KYG2162W1024

CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3669)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  10:08 20/10/2022
4.740 HKD   +0.85%
13:01China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited : Nomura toujours positif
ZM
23/09China Yongda rachète des actions
MT
22/09China Yongda Automobiles rachète 200 000 actions ; les actions baissent de 4 %.
MT
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited : Nomura toujours positif

20/10/2022 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Données financières
CA 2022 76 192 M 10 542 M 10 776 M
Résultat net 2022 2 121 M 293 M 300 M
Dette nette 2022 1 981 M 274 M 280 M
PER 2022 4,08x
Rendement 2022 9,20%
Capitalisation 8 509 M 1 177 M 1 203 M
VE / CA 2022 0,14x
VE / CA 2023 0,13x
Nbr Employés 16 048
Flottant 66,5%
Graphique CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Durée : Période :
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited : Graphique analyse technique China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 4,33 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,78 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 103%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Yue Xu Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Te An Chang Chairman
Wei Lyu Independent Non-Executive Director
De Zhen Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Bin Rui Mu Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED-54.98%1 177
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.-34.60%5 346
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-17.80%2 450
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-72.04%1 859
LOOKERS PLC21.80%357
PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.02%313