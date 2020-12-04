Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Christian Dior SE    CDI   FR0000130403

CHRISTIAN DIOR SE

(CDI)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Euronext Paris - 04/12
440.2 EUR   +0.50%
14:29CHRISTIAN DIOR : Information au 30 novembre 2020
PU
03/12CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : La configuration est positive
01/12LVMH "sort plutôt renforcé" de la crise, juge Bernard Arnault
AW
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Christian Dior : Information au 30 novembre 2020

04/12/2020 | 14:29
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOCIETE EUROPEENNE AU CAPITAL DE € 361 015 032 - 582 110 987 R.C.S PARIS

3 0 A V E N U E M O N T A I G N E - 75008 P A R I S

INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE

ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL

Articles L.233-8 II du Code de Commerce et

223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Code ISIN : FR0000130403

Nombre total d'actions

Date

composant le capital

Nombre total de droits de vote

social

Total brut de droits de vote : 306 361 783

30 novembre 2020

180 507 516

Total net* de droits de vote : 306 264 847

  • Total net = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d'actions sous déduction des actions privées de droit de vote.

Fait à Paris, le 4 décembre 2020

Disclaimer

Christian Dior SE published this content on 04 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2020 13:28:03 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
14:29CHRISTIAN DIOR : Information au 30 novembre 2020
PU
01/12LVMH "sort plutôt renforcé" de la crise, juge Bernard Arnault
AW
01/12CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : Détachement de dividende intermédiaire
FA
26/11LAGARDÈRE : les actionnaires jouent leur deuxième chance, décision le 17 décembr..
AW
25/11GLOBUS : Heike Bergamini nommée responsable de la conception des magasins
AW
24/11Elon Musk devient le deuxième homme le plus riche au monde
AW
09/11La marque culte Supreme rachetée 2,1 milliards de dollars par VF
AW
05/11PRÉVISIONS RICHEMONT : un bénéfice opérationnel semestriel attendu à 69 millions
AW
05/11CHRISTIAN DIOR : Information au 31 octobre 2020
PU
04/11Lagardère "discute" d'une cession partielle d'Hachette à Vivendi
AW
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 45 806 M 55 696 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 638 M 1 992 M -
Dette nette 2020 7 951 M 9 668 M -
PER 2020 48,2x
Rendement 2020 1,17%
Capitalisation 79 020 M 96 014 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,90x
VE / CA 2021 1,55x
Nbr Employés 149 428
Flottant 2,44%
Graphique CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
Durée : Période :
Christian Dior SE : Graphique analyse technique Christian Dior SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Sidney Toledano Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Arnault Chairman
Florian Ollivier Chief Financial Officer
Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres Independent Director
Christian de Labriffe Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE-4.12%96 014
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE20.23%304 584
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.62.05%48 922
VF CORPORATION-14.23%33 626
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED83.08%13 639
MONCLER S.P.A.6.29%13 081
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ