Christian Dior : Information au 30 novembre 2020

SOCIETE EUROPEENNE AU CAPITAL DE € 361 015 032 - 582 110 987 R.C.S PARIS
3 0 A V E N U E M O N T A I G N E - 75008 P A R I S
INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE
ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
Articles L.233-8 II du Code de Commerce et
223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Code ISIN : FR0000130403
|
|
Nombre total d'actions
|
|
Date
|
composant le capital
|
Nombre total de droits de vote
|
|
social
|
|
|
|
Total brut de droits de vote : 306 361 783
|
30 novembre 2020
|
180 507 516
|
|
Total net* de droits de vote : 306 264 847
|
|
|
|
|
-
Total net = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d'actions sous déduction des actions privées de droit de vote.
Fait à Paris, le 4 décembre 2020
Disclaimer
Christian Dior SE published this content on 04 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2020 13:28:03 UTC