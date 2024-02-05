Action CHD CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Actions

CHD

US1713401024

Produits ménagers

99,78 USD +0,41 % +0,71 % +6,08 %
16:03 CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Opinion positive de Deutsche Bank Securities ZM
15:02 CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Oppenheimer reste à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Opinion positive de Deutsche Bank Securities ZM
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Oppenheimer reste à l'achat ZM
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : RBC Capital Markets est neutre ZM
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Church & Dwight Co., Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
Church & Dwight : bénéfices du 4ème trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires net ; perspectives de bénéfices pour le 1er trimestre 2024 ; augmentation du dividende MT
Le fabricant de préservatifs Church & Dwight prévoit une hausse des ventes en 2024 grâce à la résistance de la demande RE
Church & Dwight Co, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Church & Dwight Co, Inc. annonce les nouveaux produits 2024 CI
Church & Dwight Inc. augmente son dividende trimestriel. augmente son dividende trimestriel, payable le 1er mars 2024 CI
Church & Dwight Co, Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre se terminant le 31 mars 2024 et pour l'ensemble de l'année se terminant le 31 décembre 2024. CI
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : UBS confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Le secteur des biens de consommation emballés pourrait connaître une nouvelle année difficile, selon Deutsche Bank MT
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : BofA Securities revoit son opinion et passe à neutre ZM
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Citigroup opte pour une recommandation de vente ZM
Un initié de Church & Dwight Co Inc a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 432 000 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : HSBC maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : JPMorgan Chase maintient son opinion vendeuse ZM
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Barclays déconseille le dossier ZM
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Citigroup neutre sur le dossier ZM
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier ZM
Les marchés boursiers américains clôturent en hausse vendredi après les données du marché du travail MT
Transcript : Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2023

Graphique Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Profil Société

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. est spécialisé dans la fabrication et la commercialisation de produits de grande consommation. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - produits d'entretien, d'hygiène et de soins personnels (93,5%) : détergents, détachants, désodorisants, shampooings, crèmes épilatoires, tests de grossesse, brosses à dents, préservatifs, lubrifiants, bicarbonate de soude, etc. vendus sous les marques ARM & Hammer, Batiste, First Response, L'Il Critters, Trojan, Nair, Orajel, Oxiclean, Spinbrush, Vitafusion et Xtra ; - produits de spécialités (6,5%) : additifs alimentaires, suppléments nutritionnels, prébiotiques et probiotiques pour animaux, bicarbonate de soude destiné aux secteurs de l'industrie, produits spéciaux de nettoyage destinés à l'entretien des bureaux, des restaurants et des hôtels. 83% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Produits ménagers
22/02/2024 - Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
23
Dernier Cours de Cloture
99,37 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
98,45 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-0,93 %
Secteur Produits ménagers - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. Action Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
+6,02 % 24 483 M $
THE CLOROX COMPANY Action The Clorox Company
+8,44 % 19 398 M $
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK Action PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
-10,20 % 7 724 M $
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC. Action Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.
+3,41 % 5 828 M $
WD-40 COMPANY Action WD-40 Company
+9,39 % 3 605 M $
LION CORPORATION Action Lion Corporation
-0,69 % 2 486 M $
JYOTHY LABS LIMITED Action Jyothy Labs Limited
+3,47 % 2 255 M $
SANO BRUNO'S ENTERPRISES LTD Action Sano Bruno's Enterprises Ltd
+15,98 % 888 M $
HONGMIAN ZHIHUI SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION CO.,LTD.GUANGZHOU Action Hongmian Zhihui Science and Technology Innovation Co.,Ltd.Guangzhou
-11,15 % 712 M $
EARTH CORPORATION Action Earth Corporation
+1,64 % 687 M $
Produits ménagers - Autres
