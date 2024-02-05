Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
CHD
US1713401024
Produits ménagers
|99,78 USD
|+0,41 %
|+0,71 %
|+6,08 %
|16:03
|CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Opinion positive de Deutsche Bank Securities
|ZM
|15:02
|CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. : Oppenheimer reste à l'achat
|ZM
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+6,02 %
|24 483 M $
|+8,44 %
|19 398 M $
|-10,20 %
|7 724 M $
|+3,41 %
|5 828 M $
|+9,39 %
|3 605 M $
|-0,69 %
|2 486 M $
|+3,47 %
|2 255 M $
|+15,98 %
|888 M $
|-11,15 %
|712 M $
|+1,64 %
|687 M $
