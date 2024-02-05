Church & Dwight Co., Inc. est spécialisé dans la fabrication et la commercialisation de produits de grande consommation. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - produits d'entretien, d'hygiène et de soins personnels (93,5%) : détergents, détachants, désodorisants, shampooings, crèmes épilatoires, tests de grossesse, brosses à dents, préservatifs, lubrifiants, bicarbonate de soude, etc. vendus sous les marques ARM & Hammer, Batiste, First Response, L'Il Critters, Trojan, Nair, Orajel, Oxiclean, Spinbrush, Vitafusion et Xtra ; - produits de spécialités (6,5%) : additifs alimentaires, suppléments nutritionnels, prébiotiques et probiotiques pour animaux, bicarbonate de soude destiné aux secteurs de l'industrie, produits spéciaux de nettoyage destinés à l'entretien des bureaux, des restaurants et des hôtels. 83% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.

Secteur Produits ménagers