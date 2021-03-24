



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique CINEDIGM CORP. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 3,25 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,62 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 116% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 101% Ecart / Objectif Bas 85,2% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) CINEDIGM CORP. 134.18% 222 VIVENDI SE 7.70% 38 472 WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. -16.00% 17 143 BOLLORÉ SE 20.40% 14 004 DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. 0.43% 10 184 BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD. -3.15% 5 361