CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
ETFs positionnés sur CINEWORLD GROUP PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP3.57%0.13%Royaume UniActions
Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP3.58%0.13%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - Acc - GBP2.65%0.13%-Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP-1.03%0.13%Royaume UniActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Cineworld Group plc : Graphique analyse technique Cineworld Group plc
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 72,78 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 59,32 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 85,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-71.40%1 086
TUI AG-60.26%3 268
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.4.02%2 256
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.0.00%1 964
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-12.93%1 845
SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED33.47%1 082
