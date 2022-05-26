|
Cintas Corporation : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur CINTAS CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur CINTAS CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
7 775 M
-
7 282 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 213 M
-
1 136 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
2 605 M
-
2 440 M
|PER 2022
|32,1x
|Rendement 2022
|0,95%
|
|Capitalisation
|
37 620 M
37 620 M
35 231 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,17x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,79x
|Nbr Employés
|40 000
|Flottant
|45,6%
|
|Graphique CINTAS CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CINTAS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|367,65 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|444,42 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|20,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs