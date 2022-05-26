Connexion
    CTAS   US1729081059

CINTAS CORPORATION

(CTAS)
  Rapport
26/05 17:27:38
379.37 USD   +3.19%
17:03CINTAS CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
13/05CINTAS CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
12/04Cintas Corporation annonce un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 15 juin 2022
CI
Cintas Corporation : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre

26/05/2022 | 17:03
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 7 775 M - 7 282 M
Résultat net 2022 1 213 M - 1 136 M
Dette nette 2022 2 605 M - 2 440 M
PER 2022 32,1x
Rendement 2022 0,95%
Capitalisation 37 620 M 37 620 M 35 231 M
VE / CA 2022 5,17x
VE / CA 2023 4,79x
Nbr Employés 40 000
Flottant 45,6%
Tendances analyse technique CINTAS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 367,65 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 444,42 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Todd M. Schneider President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Michael Hansen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Douglas Farmer Executive Chairman
Matt Hough Senior Director-Information Technology
Christy Nageleisen Chief Compliance Officer, VP-Environment & Social
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CINTAS CORPORATION-17.04%37 620
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-24.21%18 634
BUREAU VERITAS SA-10.66%12 599
EDENRED SE11.91%12 049
LG CORP.-6.80%10 418
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-16.84%9 472