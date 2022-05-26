Cintas Corporation : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre

Données financières USD EUR CA 2022 7 775 M - 7 282 M Résultat net 2022 1 213 M - 1 136 M Dette nette 2022 2 605 M - 2 440 M PER 2022 32,1x Rendement 2022 0,95% Capitalisation 37 620 M 37 620 M 35 231 M VE / CA 2022 5,17x VE / CA 2023 4,79x Nbr Employés 40 000 Flottant 45,6% Graphique CINTAS CORPORATION Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique CINTAS CORPORATION Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 16 Dernier Cours de Clôture 367,65 $ Objectif de cours Moyen 444,42 $ Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,9% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Todd M. Schneider President, Chief Executive Officer & Director J. Michael Hansen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Scott Douglas Farmer Executive Chairman Matt Hough Senior Director-Information Technology Christy Nageleisen Chief Compliance Officer, VP-Environment & Social Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) CINTAS CORPORATION -17.04% 37 620 TELEPERFORMANCE SE -24.21% 18 634 BUREAU VERITAS SA -10.66% 12 599 EDENRED SE 11.91% 12 049 LG CORP. -6.80% 10 418 INTERTEK GROUP PLC -16.84% 9 472