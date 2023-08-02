Actions CIFR US17253J1060
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membreConnexionInscription
|Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 16:13:35 02/08/2023
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|3.535 USD
|+0.14%
|-4.23%
|+546.43%
|16:01
|CIPHER MINING INC. : Needham & Co. toujours à l'achat
|ZM
|05/07
|Cipher Mining produit 360 bitcoins en juin
|MT
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Dernières actualités sur Cipher Mining Inc.
Graphique Cipher Mining Inc.
Profil Société
Plus d'informations sur la société
Cipher Mining Inc, anciennement Good Works Acquisition Corp, est une société d'exploitation minière Bitcoin. La société se concentre principalement sur l'expansion et le renforcement de l'infrastructure du réseau Bitcoin.
SecteurBlockchain & Cryptomonnaies
Agenda
08/08/2023 - Q2 2023 Publication de résultats
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Notations pour Cipher Mining Inc.
Plus de notations
Note Trading :
Note Investissement :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus des Analystes
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
5
Dernier Cours de Cloture
3.530USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
4.500USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+27.48%
Révisions de BNA
Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise
Secteur Mining de Cryptomonnaies
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi. (M$)
|+564.29%
|879 M $
|+386.41%
|889 M $
|+192.65%
|658 M $
|-2.11%
|1 135 M $
|+346.97%
|589 M $
|+339.29%
|457 M $
|+258.97%
|442 M $
|+625.83%
|362 M $
|+65.25%
|70 M $
|-16.42%
|42 M $