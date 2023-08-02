  1. Bourse
CIFR

CIPHER MINING INC.

CIFR US17253J1060

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 16:13:35 02/08/2023
3.535 USD +0.14% -4.23% +546.43%
16:01 CIPHER MINING INC. : Needham & Co. toujours à l'achat ZM
05/07 Cipher Mining produit 360 bitcoins en juin MT

Dernières actualités sur Cipher Mining Inc.

CIPHER MINING INC. : Needham & Co. toujours à l'achat ZM
Cipher Mining produit 360 bitcoins en juin MT
CIPHER MINING INC. : Compass Point optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Cipher Mining Inc. annonce des résultats de production non vérifiés pour le mois de mai 2023 CI
Cipher Mining Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre terminé le 31 mars 2023 CI
Transcript : Cipher Mining Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023 CI
CIPHER MINING INC. : Canaccord Genuity maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Le minage de Cipher Mining a produit 413 bitcoins en mars MT
Cipher Mining Inc. présente ses résultats de production non vérifiés pour mars 2023 CI
Cipher Mining annonce la promotion de son équipe de direction CI
CIPHER MINING INC. : Opinion positive de Cantor Fitzgerald ZM
Cipher Mining Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète terminée le 31 décembre 2022 CI
Transcript : Cipher Mining Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2023 CI
Cipher Mining Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice terminé le 31 décembre 2022 CI
CIPHER MINING INC. : HC Wainwright réajuste son opinion à la hausse ZM
Cipher Mining Inc. annonce des résultats de production non vérifiés pour le mois de janvier 2023 CI
Cipher Mining Inc. annonce des résultats de production non vérifiés pour le mois de décembre 2023 CI
Cipher Mining Inc. étend ses activités au centre de données d'Odessa CI
Cipher Mining, Inc. commence les opérations de minage de bitcoins à son centre de données d'Odessa au Texas CI
Transcript : Cipher Mining Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022 CI
Cipher Mining Inc. annonce ses résultats financiers pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2022 CI
CIPHER MINING INC. : HC Wainwright passe à neutre sur le dossier ZM
Cipher Mining prévoit de proposer jusqu'à 250 millions de dollars d'actions ordinaires MT
Transcript : Cipher Mining Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022 CI
Cipher Mining Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les six mois se terminant le 30 juin 2022 CI

Profil Société

Cipher Mining Inc, anciennement Good Works Acquisition Corp, est une société d'exploitation minière Bitcoin. La société se concentre principalement sur l'expansion et le renforcement de l'infrastructure du réseau Bitcoin.
Secteur
Blockchain & Cryptomonnaies
Agenda
08/08/2023 - Q2 2023 Publication de résultats
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Cipher Mining Inc.

Note Trading :
Note Investissement :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
5
Dernier Cours de Cloture
3.530USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
4.500USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+27.48%
Secteur Mining de Cryptomonnaies

Varia. 1 janv. Capi. (M$)
CIPHER MINING INC.
Analyse graphique Cipher Mining Inc.
+564.29% 879 M $
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION
Analyse graphique Applied Digital Corporation
+386.41% 889 M $
CLEANSPARK, INC.
Analyse graphique CleanSpark, Inc.
+192.65% 658 M $
BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES GROUP
Analyse graphique Bitdeer Technologies Group
-2.11% 1 135 M $
TERAWULF INC.
Analyse graphique TeraWulf Inc.
+346.97% 589 M $
BITFARMS LTD.
Analyse graphique Bitfarms Ltd.
+339.29% 457 M $
HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Analyse graphique HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.
+258.97% 442 M $
BIT DIGITAL, INC.
Analyse graphique Bit Digital, Inc.
+625.83% 362 M $
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Analyse graphique Argo Blockchain plc
+65.25% 70 M $
SAI.TECH GLOBAL CORPORATION
Analyse graphique SAI.TECH Global Corporation
-16.42% 42 M $
Mining de Cryptomonnaies
