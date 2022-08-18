|
CIRCOR International, Inc. : Citigroup maintient son opinion neutre
|Toute l'actualité sur CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|17:01
|CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Citigroup maintient son opinion neutre
|11/08
|Earnings Flash (CIR) CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 185,7 millio..
|11/08
|CIRCOR International, Inc. annonce ses résultats financiers pour le premier trimestre c..
|11/08
|CIRCOR International, Inc. nomme Tony Najjar au poste de chef de la direction
|11/08
|CIRCOR International, Inc. nomme Tony Najjar au poste de président
|11/08
|CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. : KeyBanc Capital Markets réitère son opinion positive sur le t..
|27/07
|CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours à l'achat
|26/07
|CIRCOR International, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31..
|26/07
|CIRCOR International, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le ..
|25/07
|CIRCOR International, Inc. annonce la démission d'Arthur L. George, Jr, membre du conse..
|
CI
|Recommandations des analystes sur CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
761 M
-
748 M
|Résultat net 2022
-
-
-
|Dette nette 2022
342 M
-
336 M
|PER 2022
|47,9x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
410 M
410 M
403 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,99x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,91x
|Nbr Employés
|3 100
|Flottant
|91,5%
|Graphique CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|20,12 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|30,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|50,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs