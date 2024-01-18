La société a déclaré qu'elle s'attendait à ce que l'offre soit lancée après la clôture du marché vendredi.
Energisa a demandé à Itau BBA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banco Multiplo, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Citigroup Brasil, J.P. Morgan et Scotiabank Brasil de coordonner l'offre.
L'émission est encore soumise à l'approbation des entreprises et aux conditions du marché, a déclaré Energisa, ajoutant que son actionnaire contrôleur, Gipar, a l'intention de participer à l'offre.
(1 $ = 4,9476 reais) (Reportage de Gabriel Araujo et Peter Frontini ; Rédaction de Steven Grattan et Susan Fenton)