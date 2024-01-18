La compagnie d'électricité brésilienne Energisa travaille au lancement d'une offre primaire d'actions visant à lever environ 2 milliards de reais (404,24 millions de dollars), a-t-elle déclaré jeudi.

La société a déclaré qu'elle s'attendait à ce que l'offre soit lancée après la clôture du marché vendredi.

Energisa a demandé à Itau BBA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banco Multiplo, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Citigroup Brasil, J.P. Morgan et Scotiabank Brasil de coordonner l'offre.

L'émission est encore soumise à l'approbation des entreprises et aux conditions du marché, a déclaré Energisa, ajoutant que son actionnaire contrôleur, Gipar, a l'intention de participer à l'offre.

(1 $ = 4,9476 reais) (Reportage de Gabriel Araujo et Peter Frontini ; Rédaction de Steven Grattan et Susan Fenton)