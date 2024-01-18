Citigroup Inc. est le 1er groupe bancaire mondial. L'activité s'organise autour de 3 pôles: - banque de marché et d'investissement : intermédiation financière, interventions sur les marchés de taux, capital-investissement, etc. ; - banque commerciale : vente de produits et de services bancaires classiques et spécialisés (crédit à la consommation, crédit-bail, etc.) ; - autres : notamment banque privée et gestion de fonds d'investissements alternatifs. A fin 2022, le groupe gère 1 365,9 MdsUSD d'encours de dépôts et 640,2 MdsUSD d'encours de crédits. La commercialisation des produits et services est assurée au travers d'un réseau de 2 092 agences dans le monde.

Indices liés S&P 500