Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Claranova SE    CLA   FR0013426004

CLARANOVA SE

(CLA)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 31/03 17:39:40
6.99 EUR   +1.75%
18:31CLARANOVA  : Présentation résultats semestriels 2020-2021
PU
18:24CLARANOVA  : SFAF Résultats semestriels 2020-2021
PU
18:05CLARANOVA  : Résultats 1er semestre 2020-2021
PU
Claranova : Présentation résultats semestriels 2020-2021

31/03/2021 | 18:31
Présentation résultats semestriels 2020-2021 31 Mar 2021

Disclaimer

Claranova SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 16:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 492 M 577 M -
Résultat net 2021 10,8 M 12,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 25,5 M 29,9 M -
PER 2021 25,8x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 270 M 317 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,50x
VE / CA 2022 0,37x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 92,4%
Graphique CLARANOVA SE
Durée : Période :
Claranova SE : Graphique analyse technique Claranova SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CLARANOVA SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,65 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,87 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 49,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 31,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Pierre Césarini Chairman-Management Board
Sébastien Martin Director & Director-Finance
Caroline Le Bigot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luisa Munaretto Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean Loup Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CLARANOVA SE2.31%316
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.76%1 748 663
SEA LIMITED7.69%109 733
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.15%91 988
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.85%55 433
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-12.59%51 120
