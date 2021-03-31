|
Claranova : Présentation résultats semestriels 2020-2021
31 Mar 2021
Disclaimer
Claranova SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 16:30:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Toute l'actualité sur CLARANOVA SE
Recommandations des analystes sur CLARANOVA SE
Données financières
|CA 2021
492 M
577 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
10,8 M
12,7 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
25,5 M
29,9 M
-
|PER 2021
|25,8x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
270 M
317 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,50x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,37x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|92,4%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CLARANOVA SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Objectif de cours Moyen
9,65 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
6,87 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
49,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
40,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
31,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs