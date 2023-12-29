CALENDRIER DE COMMUNICATION FINANCIERE 2024

2024 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

28 février 2024: Résultats annuels 2023 February 28, 2024: 2023 annual earnings

25 avril 2024: Chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2024

April 25, 2024: Q1 2024 revenue

13 juin 2024: Assemblée générale 2024

June 13, 2024: 2024 General Meeting

30 juillet 2024: Chiffre d'affaires et résultats du 1er semestre 2024 July 30, 2024: Revenue and results for the first half-year2024

23 octobre 2024: Chiffre d'affaires du 3ème trimestre 2024

October 23, 2024: Q3 2024 revenue

Ce calendrier est purement indicatif et peut être modifié.

This calendar is purely indicative and may be modified.

Les publications auront lieu après la clôture du marché Euronext Paris.

Publications will be issued after the close of trade on Euronext Paris.

