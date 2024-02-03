Clean Science and Technology Limited
Actions
CLEAN
INE227W01023
Chimie de spécialité
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|1 461 INR
|-1,15 %
|+1,35 %
|-5,66 %
|02/11
|Transcript : Clean Science and Technology Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023
|02/11
|Clean Science and Technology Limited annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 septembre 2023
|CI
Cet article est réservé aux abonnés
Déjà abonné ?Se connecter
Pas encore abonné ?S'abonner
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-5,66 %
|1 870 M $
|+0,49 %
|56 837 M $
|-12,86 %
|44 143 M $
|+2,76 %
|38 114 M $
|-4,33 %
|17 582 M $
|-4,44 %
|14 362 M $
|-20,92 %
|13 408 M $
|+21,04 %
|12 271 M $
|-6,70 %
|8 679 M $
|-3,70 %
|8 516 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Clean Science and Technology Limited - NSE India S.E.
- Actualités Clean Science and Technology Limited
- Transcript : Clean Science and Technology Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2024