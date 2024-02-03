Clean Science and Technology Limited est une entreprise indienne de fabrication de produits chimiques fins et spécialisés. La société fabrique des produits chimiques organiques et inorganiques. Elle exerce ses activités dans le secteur des produits chimiques de spécialité. Sa chimie de spécialité est diversifiée en trois segments, à savoir les produits chimiques de grande consommation, les produits chimiques de performance et les produits chimiques pharmaceutiques. Ses produits chimiques de grande consommation comprennent, entre autres, l'anisole, le 4-méthoxy-acétophénone, le gaïacol, le butyl-hydroxy-anisole, l'hydroquinone tertiaire, l'orthométhoxy-toluène et le palmitate de l'acide ascorbique. Ses produits chimiques de performance comprennent Clean Light Stab 770, 4-Hydroxy Tempo, Monomethyl Ether of Hydroquinone, 2,5-Di-Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone, Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone, Dimethyl Sebacate (DMS), et d'autres. Ses intermédiaires pharmaceutiques et agroalimentaires comprennent le para-benzoquinone, le para-di-méthoxy-benzène (1,4-DMB), l'ortho-méthoxy-toluène et d'autres. L'entreprise est présente sur les marchés nationaux et internationaux.

Secteur Chimie de spécialité