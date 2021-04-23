Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.
  6. Fonds
  7. Fonds Positionnés
    CLPT

CLEARPOINT NEURO, INC.

(CLPT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CLEARPOINT NEURO, INC.
Durée : Période :
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 18,83 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 102%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 85,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 69,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CLEARPOINT NEURO, INC.18.50%386
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.96%190 303
DANAHER CORPORATION10.02%180 349
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.5.08%101 795
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.41%76 279
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG16.36%65 914
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ